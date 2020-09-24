Vinci SA (EPA:DG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vinci SA (EPA:DG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €91.56 ($107.71).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of DG stock opened at €72.00 ($84.71) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €79.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €78.94. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

