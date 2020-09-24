ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.77.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANGI. Wedbush upped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

In related news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 31,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $437,508.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,880.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 251,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $3,575,236.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,540,962 shares of company stock valued at $22,028,057. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,900,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,568,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,978,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,011,000. Finally, Think Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,482,000. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.31 and a beta of 2.11.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

