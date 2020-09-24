Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of SBGI opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $714,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 60,475 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 177,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

