ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.15

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and traded as high as $17.72. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 68,746 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AHKSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

Recommended Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.