JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $564.45

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $564.45 and traded as high as $565.08. JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at $563.00, with a volume of 40,930 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $441.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 564.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 525.97.

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is an investment holding company. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from investments in India. The Company also invests in companies, which earn a material part of their revenues from India. The Company will not invest in the other countries of the Indian sub-continent nor in Sri Lanka.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.