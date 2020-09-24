Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.33

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and traded as high as $7.34. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 133,821 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.