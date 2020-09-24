Henderson Eurotrust (LON:HNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,273.15

Henderson Eurotrust PLC (LON:HNE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,273.15 and traded as high as $1,302.45. Henderson Eurotrust shares last traded at $1,292.50, with a volume of 8,328 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,273.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,161.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $273.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61.

About Henderson Eurotrust (LON:HNE)

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests predominantly in large and medium-sized companies, which are perceived to be undervalued in view of their growth prospects or on account of significant changes in management or structure. The Company aims to achieve a total return from a portfolio of European investments.

