Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $264.04

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.04 and traded as high as $268.99. Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at $267.00, with a volume of 115,804 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 264.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 245.64. The company has a market capitalization of $323.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92.

About Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

