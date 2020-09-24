HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.99

Shares of HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and traded as low as $5.26. HYPERA S A/S shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 14,722 shares trading hands.

Separately, HSBC upgraded HYPERA S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands.

