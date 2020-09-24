Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.72

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and traded as low as $34.93. Naspers shares last traded at $35.04, with a volume of 279,039 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53.

Naspers Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Naspers Limited operates in consumer Internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It operates various Internet platforms to provide various services and products, including e-commerce, communication, social networks, entertainment, and mobile value-added services; and social platforms.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.