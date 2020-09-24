Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €8.34 ($9.81).

A number of research firms have commented on ENEL. Deutsche Bank set a €8.70 ($10.24) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

