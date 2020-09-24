Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt (TSE:TZS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.22

Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt Corp (TSE:TZS) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.50. Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 21,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $17.64 million and a PE ratio of -11.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.10.

Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt (TSE:TZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.33 million during the quarter.

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

