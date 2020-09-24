Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Innovotech Inc (CVE:IOT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.25. Innovotech shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 28,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.

Innovotech Company Profile (CVE:IOT)

Innovotech Inc provides services and solutions to medical, agricultural, and industrial problems caused by microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company's products include InnovoSIL, the antimicrobial agents for coating onto or incorporation into medical devices; MBEC Assay, a screening assay used to determine the efficacy of antimicrobials against biofilms of various microorganisms; and Agress/AgreGuard, an environmentally friendly seed treatments and plant sprays to protect crops against both bacterial and fungal infections.

