Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.63. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 43,751 shares traded.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO John P. Zimmer acquired 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,452.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,602.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Renee R. Anderson acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,113 shares in the company, valued at $411,913.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,624 shares of company stock worth $143,235.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Core Molding Technologies worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

