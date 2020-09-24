Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.63. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 43,751 shares traded.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter.
In other news, CFO John P. Zimmer acquired 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,452.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,602.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Renee R. Anderson acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,113 shares in the company, valued at $411,913.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,624 shares of company stock worth $143,235.
About Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.
