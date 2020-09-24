Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.80

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and traded as high as $16.35. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 422,654 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period.

