Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Shares of Circa Enterprises Inc (CVE:CTO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.85. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 4,700 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.79.

About Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, computer cables, and related connectivity products and solutions to the information technology, telecommunication, and data communication industries under the CircaMax brand.

