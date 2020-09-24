Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45,158.10

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45,158.10 and traded as high as $45,420.00. Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at $45,200.00, with a volume of 4,845 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £451.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is £436.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.21%.

In related news, insider Robin John Angus acquired 3 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of £451.64 ($590.15) per share, for a total transaction of £1,354.92 ($1,770.44).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

