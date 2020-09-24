Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Symphony International Holdings Ltd (LON:SIHL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.77. Symphony International shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 million and a PE ratio of 13.75.

Symphony International Company Profile (LON:SIHL)

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion. It also invests in real estate development.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Symphony International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hopto Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50
Hopto Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50
Immunovant Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Immunovant Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $64.74
TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $64.74
Blackbaud, Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Blackbaud, Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Sundance Energy Australia Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16
Sundance Energy Australia Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16
Kenon Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.03
Kenon Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.03


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report