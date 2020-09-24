Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.06

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.10. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 2,978,309 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

