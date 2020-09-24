DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $160.64

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

DFS Furniture PLC (LON:DFS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.64 and traded as high as $172.35. DFS Furniture shares last traded at $168.00, with a volume of 443,209 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on DFS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 230 ($3.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.63. The firm has a market cap of $429.02 million and a P/E ratio of 80.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 160.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 157.06.

DFS Furniture Company Profile (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

