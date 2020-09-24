Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.99

Orosur Mining Inc (LON:OMI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $6.27. Orosur Mining shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 214,232 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 million and a P/E ratio of -8.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.27.

Orosur Mining Company Profile (LON:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

