EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.40

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $3.40. EVN shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EVN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.20.

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, and municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

