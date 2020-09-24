INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IFJPY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded INFORMA PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded INFORMA PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. INFORMA PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

IFJPY opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. INFORMA PLC/S has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

