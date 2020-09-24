BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.72

BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and traded as high as $33.20. BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR shares last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 368 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRTHY shares. ValuEngine downgraded BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38.

BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, and Domino Business segments.

