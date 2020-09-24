HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $286.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of HubSpot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of HubSpot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.55.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS opened at $283.17 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $320.89. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.87.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,363,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $251,867.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,843 shares of company stock worth $8,232,316. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in HubSpot by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,286,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after acquiring an additional 113,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in HubSpot by 38.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,001,000 after acquiring an additional 343,577 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 61.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,760,000 after acquiring an additional 429,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 244.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 776,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,421,000 after acquiring an additional 550,843 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.