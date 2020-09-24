Needham & Company LLC Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $325.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HubSpot from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho cut HubSpot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.55.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $283.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.56 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.26 and a 200-day moving average of $205.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $320.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.43 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,363,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $251,867.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,843 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,316. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.