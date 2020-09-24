dMY Technology Group (NASDAQ:DMYT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group (NASDAQ:DMYT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of dMY Technology Group stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. dMY Technology Group has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

About dMY Technology Group

dMY Technology Group, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

HubSpot Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company
HubSpot Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company
Needham & Company LLC Boosts HubSpot Price Target to $325.00
Needham & Company LLC Boosts HubSpot Price Target to $325.00
dMY Technology Group Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark
dMY Technology Group Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark
Douglas Emmett Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company
Douglas Emmett Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company
Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.86
Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.86
North American Palladium Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.98
North American Palladium Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.98


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report