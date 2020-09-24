dMY Technology Group (NASDAQ:DMYT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group (NASDAQ:DMYT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of dMY Technology Group stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. dMY Technology Group has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $14.38.
About dMY Technology Group
