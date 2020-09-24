Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 79.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 98.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

