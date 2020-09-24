Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd (NYSE:MUS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.86

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and traded as low as $12.51. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 43,081 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

Get Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 62.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 123.2% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 31,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd during the first quarter valued at about $472,000.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Company Profile (NYSE:MUS)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.