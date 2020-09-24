Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd (NYSE:MUS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.86

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and traded as low as $12.51. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 43,081 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.
Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Company Profile (NYSE:MUS)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.
