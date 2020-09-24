North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.98

Shares of North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALDF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and traded as low as $14.98. North American Palladium shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 21,600 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.08.

North American Palladium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PALDF)

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

