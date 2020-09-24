Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.45

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and traded as low as $19.93. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 37,082 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

