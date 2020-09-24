Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet cut Empire State Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Empire State Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.92.

ESRT stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 97,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 37,961 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,088,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 407,788 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 92,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 407,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 316,091 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

