Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OFC. Robert W. Baird lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,075.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

