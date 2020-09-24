GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.88

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSC) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and traded as low as $14.86. GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 24,000 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

HubSpot Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company
HubSpot Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company
Needham & Company LLC Boosts HubSpot Price Target to $325.00
Needham & Company LLC Boosts HubSpot Price Target to $325.00
dMY Technology Group Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark
dMY Technology Group Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark
Douglas Emmett Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company
Douglas Emmett Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company
Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.86
Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.86
North American Palladium Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.98
North American Palladium Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.98


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report