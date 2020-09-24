Wells Fargo & Company Increases KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $49.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of KB Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.47.

KB Home stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA raised its holdings in KB Home by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 33,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KB Home by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 682,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in KB Home by 447.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 545,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 445,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in KB Home by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after buying an additional 494,661 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 25.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

