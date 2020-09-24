Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $254.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Shares of SEDG opened at $189.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Solaredge Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $229.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.28.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 52,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.32, for a total transaction of $10,402,112.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,665 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $1,746,133.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,349 shares of company stock worth $25,648,113 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 79,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 94.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

