Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Securities

National Securities began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $207.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.91% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 41,745 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $146,000. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

