AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -113.74 and a beta of 1.19. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Kim sold 8,061 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $216,034.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 350,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,382,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $191,209.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 501,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,088,102.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,442 shares of company stock valued at $940,325. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 15,263.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 574,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,197,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 264,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after acquiring an additional 253,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,253,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 213,349 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 15,305.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 198,360 shares during the period. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

