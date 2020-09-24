AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.83.
Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -113.74 and a beta of 1.19. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33.
In related news, EVP Michael Kim sold 8,061 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $216,034.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 350,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,382,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $191,209.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 501,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,088,102.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,442 shares of company stock valued at $940,325. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 15,263.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 574,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,197,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 264,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after acquiring an additional 253,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,253,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 213,349 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 15,305.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 198,360 shares during the period. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
