Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.19.

NYSE KRC opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 154.5% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

