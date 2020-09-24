NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.87

NioCorp Developments Ltd (TSE:NB) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.82. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 76,378 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.60, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $195.19 million and a PE ratio of -39.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.76.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile (TSE:NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

