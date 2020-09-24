SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank cut SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.31.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 210.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

