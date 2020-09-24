FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. National Securities started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.55.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 100.00% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 86.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.