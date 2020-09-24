Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €3.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AF. UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.58 ($3.04) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.76 ($5.60).

EPA:AF opened at €3.24 ($3.81) on Wednesday. Air France KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.34.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

