Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.93.

PGRE opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $171.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

