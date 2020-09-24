Sareum (LON:SAR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of Sareum Holdings Plc (LON:SAR) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.71. Sareum shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 9,322,533 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15.

About Sareum (LON:SAR)

Sareum Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2 kinase.

