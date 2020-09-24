FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.88.

FSKR stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $15.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.08.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $77,422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $25,670,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $12,574,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $8,203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $6,528,000.

