Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Cut to $25.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $25.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP stock opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,625.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,404 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.