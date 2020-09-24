Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.67.

RBBN stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $560.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $210.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million. Research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,831.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,300. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,297,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 51,511 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 129,853 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

