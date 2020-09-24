Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.81

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and traded as low as $3.59. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 314,049 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SOT.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $244.63 million and a PE ratio of 6.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.96, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

