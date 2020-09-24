MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €123.13 ($144.85).

MOR opened at €110.30 ($129.76) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €108.16 and a 200 day moving average of €105.32. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 33.49. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 12 month high of €146.30 ($172.12). The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

